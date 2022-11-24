Jay Leno Brings Cookies To Medics Who Treated Him For Third-Degree Burns

Jay Leno is giving back!

The 72-year-old comedian was seen bringing goodie bags and thank you cards to medics at Grossman Burn Center on Wednesday in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

In the pics, the former “Tonight Show” host was spotted wearing a blue denim button-up shirt and carrying a box of cookies from Milk Bar for the hospital staff.

Jay’s outing comes after he was spotted driving his car in Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after he was released from the Grossman Burn Center.

“Everything’s OK,” he told photographers during his outing, adding that he is ready to get back to work.

“I’ll be performing Sunday at the Comedy Magic Club,” he said.

On Nov. 12, Jay was working on his car when a gasoline fire erupted, which resulted in him getting burns on his face, hands, and wrists.

His rep told Access Hollywood how grateful he is to the Grossman Burn Center staff and his excitement to go home.

“He would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” his rep told Access. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

-Emely Navarro