Al Roker Is ‘Thankful’ To Return To Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 1 Year After His Health Scare

Al Roker is grateful to return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The 69-year-old weatherman returned to the broadcast on Thursday after missing it last year due to health issues.

“I say yay, let’s have a parade!” he told “Today” show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Before the annual event kicked off, Al remembered his past year telling Savannah and Hoda he is “grateful” to be back.

“Look, I missed last year, I am so thankful to be anywhere this year, but especially here,” Al said on “Today” before the parade kicked off.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Jimmy Fallon, Kathrine McPhee & More Stars Shine View Gallery

This was Al’s 29th appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He has been a staple on the parade route since 1995.

He skipped the event last year after he was admitted to the hospital with blood clots in his legs that spread to his lungs. He watched the parade from the hospital but was discharged in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

However, his health took a turn once more in late November when doctors discovered he had two bleeding ulcers. According to “Today,” they performed a seven-hour surgery to resection his colon and remove his gallbladder.

Since then, the television personality has detailed his health journey with fans.

Al Roker Over The Years View Gallery

“It’s no secret that I had a severe medical issue, and to be completely honest, I almost died. I didn’t know it at the time,” he said during an episode of the “Your Mama’s Kitchen” podcast on Audible.

“But I missed Thanksgiving and almost missed Christmas. And I forgot how important those touchstone moments are,” he continued.