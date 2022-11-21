Jay Leno Gets Released From Hospital 10 Days After Suffering Burns To His Face

Jay Leno is going home from the hospital after suffering burns to his face, chest and hands during a gasoline fire that happened in his home garage while working on a steam car.

The comedian was released from the Grossman Burn Center on Monday after a 10-day stay at the facility, according to a statement released by the hospital. He will continue to receive follow-up car.

Dr. Peter Grossman stated, “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

The statement continued, “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.

The hospital also shared a photo of the former late night host posing with hospital staff and he left the facility.

Jay Leno’s longtime employee and friend shared an update last week with Access Hollywood. George Swift, who has worked for Leno for 15 years, said that he’s going to be just fine and the incident was not “life threatening.”

“He’s going to have a recovery, but he’s going to be fine,” Swift shared, noting that the 72-year-old is a “tough guy” and he’s in “great spirits.”

Leno’s employee also explained to Access Hollywood what happened in Leno’s garage on Saturday, sharing, “It was a steam car … the steam is made by gas and he got sprayed with some gas … and then ignited .”

Despite the fiery incident, Swift said Leno remained conscious and called him to tell him what happened, sharing, “He told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming.”

A source told NBC News that the former “Tonight Show” host suffered serious burns when one of the cars in his garage erupted into flames without warning. The insider noted that the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face but did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

The comedian confirmed the incident in a statement with Access Hollywood sharing, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The former host of “The Tonight Show” was scheduled to attend an event at conference in Las Vegas before cancelling due to a health issue.

An email was sent to Forum 22 attendees, from The Financial Brand, sharing the news: “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Leno has opened up about his health within the last few years.

In 2019, after being diagnosed with high cholesterol, released a video in collaboration with Cholesterol 911 to speak to the importance of routine checkups and healthy eating.

“We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don’t realize high cholesterol — and if you’ve had a heart attack or stroke, you’re increasing your risk for another one,” he said in the video. “It’s like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure.”