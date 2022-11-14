Jay Leno Breaks Silence On Suffering ‘Serious Burns From Gasoline Fire’: ‘I Am OK’

Jay Leno is on the mend.

A source tells NBC News that the 72-year-old suffered serious burns when one of the cars in his garage erupted into flames without warning. The insider noted that the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face but did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center where he remains.

The comedian confirmed the incident in a statement with Access Hollywood sharing, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The former host of “The Tonight Show” was scheduled to attend an event at conference in Las Vegas before cancelling due to a health issue.

An email was sent to Forum 22 attendees, from The Financial Brand, sharing the news: “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Leno has opened up about his health within the last few years.

In 2019, after being diagnosed with high cholesterol, released a video in collaboration with Cholesterol 911 to speak to the importance of routine checkups and healthy eating.

“We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don’t realize high cholesterol — and if you’ve had a heart attack or stroke, you’re increasing your risk for another one,” he said in the video. “It’s like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure.”