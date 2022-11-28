Jay Leno Jokes About Accident & Gets Standing Ovation In First Stand-Up Set After Suffering Gasoline Fire Burns (Exclusive)

Jay Leno is back to making audiences laugh!

The comedian returned to the stage on Sunday night at the Comedy Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. The 72-year-old was back for his regular Sunday evening set just six days after being released from the Grossman Burn Center due to second and third-degree burns which were caused by a gasoline fire which happened at his home garage while working on a steam car.

He appeared to be in good spirits when Access Hollywood spoke to him as he arrived with his wife by his side, ahead of his performance.

He joked, “National Enquirer got the story all wrong, they said I was in the hospital because Nancy Pelosi hit me in the head with the hammer, that’s not what happened.” But his kidding around didn’t stop there, “We got two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy.” Adding, “I never thought of myself as a roast comic.”

When asked by reporters if anyone inspired his return to comedy, Jay said, “I was in the hospital for a few days and now I’m back and working again. People do this every day.”

Jay wore a dark suit with his traditional signature Demin shirt underneath with his facial scarring appearing barely visible, with some redness noticeable on one side of his cheek.

The former “Tonight Show” host only addressed the incident in the first few minutes before continuing on with his set.

Jay has been performing at the club nearly every week since 1992 when he became host of “The Tonight Show” but this one of the few times he’s received a standing ovation, one of the venue employees told Access Hollywood.

Arsenio Hall and longtime friend Jimmy Brogan opened for Leno. Arsenio said during his set that the legendary comedian called him after being released from the hospital and asked him to join the show.

He reflected on the evening as he exited the venue, “What gave me the strength? I’m a comedian, there’s no strength you just tell stupid jokes.”

On Wednesday, Jay was seen bringing goodie bags and thank you cards to medics at Grossman Burn Center on Wednesday in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. In the pictures, he was spotted wearing a blue denim button-up shirt and carrying a box of cookies from Milk Bar for the hospital staff.

But it doesn’t seem like the gratitude will stop there, while walking back to his car, he said, “I want to do a benefit for that hospital to help people who are burned and can’t afford it.”

On Nov. 12, Jay was working on his car when a gasoline fire erupted, which resulted in him getting burns on his face, hands, and wrists.

His rep told Access Hollywood at the time how grateful he is to the Grossman Burn Center staff and his excitement to go home.

“He would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” his rep told Access. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

