Jay Leno Seriously Injured In Car Fire With Burns To His Face (Report)

Jay Leno missed an appearance on November 13 due to a “serious medical emergency.”

The former host of “The Tonight Show” was scheduled to attend an event at conference in Las Vegas before cancelling due to a health issue.

An email was sent to Forum 22 attendees, from The Financial Brand, sharing the news: “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

TMZ reports that the 72-year-old suffered serious burns to his face on Sunday when one of his cars erupted into flames without warning. The outlet reports that sources with direct knowledge of the situation say the flames burned the left side his face, but did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

Leno has opened up about his health within the last few years.

In 2019, after being diagnosed with high cholesterol, released a video in collaboration with Cholesterol 911 to speak to the importance of routine checkups and healthy eating.

“We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don’t realize high cholesterol — and if you’ve had a heart attack or stroke, you’re increasing your risk for another one,” he said in the video. “It’s like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure.”