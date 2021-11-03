Jay-Z Finally Joins Instagram and Only Follows Beyoncé

Jay-Z is on Instagram!

The 51-year-old rapper quickly racked up a million followers shortly after joining the platform on Tuesday.

But he’s only following one account just hours after creating the account, his wife Beyoncé.

The superstar singer who joined Instagram back in 2012 has never followed anyone in the past on Instagram, but now it looks like she’s following her husband Jay-Z.

For his first Instagram post and Story, Jay-Z shared a countdown clock for the release of his upcoming Netflix movie, “The Harder They Fall” which he executive produced.

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to the multi-hyphenate star at the premiere of his upcoming flick where he explained how proud he is about the film.

“We’re here to entertain, we’re here to make movies and these characters are deep, there’s love stories and heart break and everyone is a victim. On top of that, knowing that all these people existed in real life,” Jay-Z said.



“The Harder They Fall” is in select theaters Oct. 22 and on Netflix Nov. 3.

