Jay-Z Makes Surprise Appearance At The Star-Studded ‘Soul Of A Nation’ Opening At The Broad Museum

Surprise! Jay-Z stepped out to support the arts when he made an unannounced appearance at The Broad in Los Angeles on Friday night for the opening of a new and powerful exhibit, titled “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983.”

The superstar arrived to the opening night gala later in the evening and was escorted by security for a private tour of the exhibit, which celebrates the work of more than 60 Black artists made over two decades with vibrant paintings, sculptures, street photography, murals and more.

The exhibition features a piece by Los Angeles artist David Hammons from Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s personal Carter Collection. The rapper spent an extended period of time in front of the print as he chatted with art curators. Jay-Z was dressed casually in jeans and a bomber jacket, but seemed to be in good spirits as he engaged with fellow museum-goers, including Angela Bassett, and posed for photos.

Jay-Z’s mother-in-law Tina Lawson also attended the event with husband Richard Lawson. Other star-studded guests included Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance, Isla Fisher, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Loretta Devine, Fran Drescher, Debbie Allen, Michael Ealy, Natasha Rothwell, Garcelle Beauvais and Mehcad Brooks.

“Soul of a Nation” examines the influences of the civil rights and Black Power movements and also highlights the significant role of Los Angeles on art and history during those eras. The exhibit will run at The Broad from March 23 through Sept. 1, with free admission every Thursday between 5-8 p.m.

— Gabi Duncan