Jay-Z Returns To Instagram After 2 Years And Only Follows Beyoncé

Jay-Z is back on Instagram!

The hip-hop mogul returned to the social media platform this week to drop the first trailer for his upcoming film “The Book of Clarence,” starring LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Jay is an executive producer on the project and noted in his caption that the biblical epic is due January 2024.

Though the clip remains the rap icon’s only active post as of Tuesday afternoon, fans quickly noticed his IG presence and he gained nearly 50,000 followers in just a few hours.

The artist is keeping his feed light, however. Jay has followed only his superstar wife, Beyoncé, but the move shouldn’t come as a surprise. Queen Bey herself famously follows no one on her own Instagram while boasting more than 300 million followers.

It remains to be seen if Jay is on Instagram for good. Back in 2021, the icon reportedly launched a verified account to promote the Western “The Harder They Fall,” on which he also served as an EP, only to shut down his page a day later.