Jay-Z Says He’s Not Retired From Music: ‘Who Am I To Shut It Off?’ (Exclusive)

Jay-Z is getting candid about the potential of releasing new music in the future.

The hip-hop icon is featured on Season 2 of Peacock’s hit “Hart to Heart,” where he opens up about what’s next for him in his career. In a clip exclusive to Access Hollywood, the rapper speaks with host Kevin Hart, who asks if he ever plans to release new music. In his response, Jay emphasizes that he doesn’t want to say he’s retired.

“I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say I’m retired,” Jay-Z said, adding, “You know, it’s a gift. And who am I to shut it off? You know what I mean?”

The 52-year-old added that perhaps he’ll drop a different type of creative project in the future rather than a traditional album.

“It may have a different form, a different interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album. Maybe it is! I have no idea. But [I’m] just, you know, gonna leave it open,” he said.



In addition to Jay-Z, this season of “Hart to Heart” also features other guests such as Pete Davidson, Simu Liu, Tracee Ellis Ross, Saweetie, Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock and Seth MacFarlane.

“After an incredible first season of ‘Hart to Heart,’ I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business,” Kevin – who also executive produces the series – said in a statement. “There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.”

“Hart to Heart” Season 2 premieres July 14. Make sure to tune-in every Thursday only on Peacock!