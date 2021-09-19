Jean Smart Tears Up As She Accepts Emmy Award & Honors Her Late Husband

Jean Smart took home an Emmy Award on Sunday for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Hacks” and as she took the stage, the entire audience stood in support of her win.

“Before I say anything else I have to acknowledge my late husband Richard Gilliland, who passed away six months yesterday. I would not be here without him, and without his putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had,” Jean shared holding back tease.

“And my two incredible children, Conner and Forest who– who are both very courageous individuals in their own right and put up with mommy commuting from Philadelphia and back,” she added.

“But ‘Hacks’ has been such a thrill. I can’t even tell you,” Jean shared.

Jean opened up about losing her husband of more than 30 years earlier this year in an interview with Variety.

“He was a great dad, and he made me laugh every day,” the “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown” actress, 70, shared. “Him passing away was just not ever even a thought. And it’s changed every moment of my everyday life; every atom of my existence I feel like is altered.”

Jean said that Richard, who she met on the set of “Designing Women” (he had a recurring role as Annie Potts’s boyfriend J.D.) and married in 1987, was a huge part of her success, staying home with their kids, while she continued to pursue her acting career. He also had numerous acting roles, but Jean shared he really shifted his focus to being at home with the kids.

This is Jean’s fourth Emmy Award.