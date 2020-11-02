Jeannie Mai Hospitalized, Forced To Leave ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jeannie Mai’s “Dancing With The Stars” journey is ending after being hospitalized.

The 41-year-old was diagnosed with epiglottis and was forced to leaving the dance competition, according to a statement she gave to Good Morning America.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she told the morning show. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”

Adding, “I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

“Dancing With The Stars” had some parting words for Jeannie who was partnered with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong for the competition.

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” the show said in a statement. “Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”

The TV host loved her time on the show. She gushed about the experience to Access Hollywood in October, “I know humbly that I’m not the best dancer on the show but I really, I’m enjoying myself so much. I’ve taken dance lessons and I don’t know if I would ever even make the time for it in my life so every week this is a gift to me,” Jeannie said.

“Every week I’m learning and stretching beyond my own comfort level,” she added. “It’s a really cool experience.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

