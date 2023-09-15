Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai After 2 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy.

The TV personality, 44, and the rapper, 45, are divorcing two years after saying “I do,” Access Hollywood has learned. According to legal documents obtained by NBC News, Jeezy filed paperwork on Thursday to end his and Jeannie’s marriage and is requesting joint custody of their 20-month-old daughter, Monaco. A prenup is reportedly in place.

Access has reached out to both parties for comment.

The couple tied the knot in March 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Georgia home and Jeannie previously explained how pandemic restrictions and personal loss shifted their original plan to wed in the South of France.

“After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife,” Jeannie told Vogue at the time. “So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

Jeannie and Jeezy went public with their relationship in 2019 and the influencer last posted about her husband in September to celebrate his newest career milestone as his memoir “Adversity For Sale” hit the New York Times bestseller list.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love,” she wrote at the time, captioning a sweet video of her and Monaco saying a prayer of thanks for their family’s blessings.