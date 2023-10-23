‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Calls Daughter Ezer ‘Sweetest Girl In The World’ In 5th Birthday Tribute

Jeremy Allen White is wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to fatherhood.

“The Bear” star, 32, paid tribute to his older daughter, Ezer, with a loving comment on estranged wife Addison Timlin’s Instagram post honoring the youngster’s 5th birthday this month.

“Sweetest girl in the world,” he wrote, responding to Addison’s poetic message.

The proud mom penned a lengthy caption to accompany a pair of photos illustrating Ezer’s growth and reflected on how much they’ve both changed since her birth.

“Today you turn 5 and my world feels totally tilted on its axis. I am bewildered and in a merciless chokehold of the mystical space/time continuum. How on earth? I see you and see 1000 years in all directions, always,” she wrote in part.

Jeremy and Addison’s public love for Ezer comes shortly after the co-parents reached a custody agreement in which he is required to maintain his sobriety.

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood in October, the former couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Ezer and younger daughter Dolores, 2, with the stipulation that the actor use alcohol monitoring device Soberlink to ensure he is sober every time he supervises the kids.

Addison filed for divorce from the “Shameless” alum in May after three years of marriage.