Jeffree Star Announces He’s Moving Away From California & ‘Getting Help’

Jeffree Star is embracing change in his life.

The controversial beauty guru posted a video on his YouTube channel, letting his 16.4 million subscribers know that he’s selling his massive mansion and moving away from the state of California.

“I had so much time during COVID and lockdown and quarantine to really reevaluate my entire life. And I finally had a lot of time to address things that I was not ready to address with myself, was too scared to deal with my personal issues, and so many mental things that I was running from, so I’m selling this house. I need to say goodbye to California for a second,” he shared.

As for where the 35-year-old plans to move, he says he’s going to be living in Wyoming now.

“You guys know I live in Wyoming part-time, now full-time, and I really needed to do it for me. Now this decision was astronomically hard. There’s so many factors in my life, and after months I think I’m ready.”

The announcement comes roughly two months after he was involved in a “severe” car accident in Wyoming.

Over the summer of 2020 he was also involved in a major scandal involving Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson. After the scandal, Morphe Cosmetics, which previously carried his cosmetics line, ended up dropping Jeffree Star.

In Tuesday’s video, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder also revealed that he’s been going to therapy.

“I really needed help with why I react the way I react, why I do the things I do, somehow got caught up in joining this YouTube space and the beauty world, now the beauty community is insane. I don’t even think there is one anymore currently today, but I was part of the problem. I also got swept up…I’ll regret that forever, all the crazy things that have happened publicly. So many things will never be said.”

— Stephanie Swaim