Jenelle Evans Announces Split From Husband David Eason After Two Years

Jenelle Evans has split from her husband of two years, David Eason.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media these past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” the “Teen Mom 2” star wrote on Instagram. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty…With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

Apparently, those changes include moving on from David. “The kids and I have moved away from David,” she said. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

The couple share young daughter Ensley, 2, and each have two children from previous relationships.

Their split comes after months of drama and speculation, most notably when David admitted to shooting and killing the family dog after he felt it threatened their daughter in May. The dramatic incident caused Jenelle to briefly move out of their home before returning; the couple also lost custody of their children in the wake of the dog’s death and were forced to appeal the decision in court.

While the following months were relatively quiet for the couple—Jenelle even took to Instagram to say that David had completed anger management—it seems as though their relationship didn’t work in the long run.

Just a day before Jenelle made the announcement, David called her “perfect” in a sweet Instagram post.

Jenelle thanked her fans for supporting her over the years, and concluded her post with a simple message about her children.

“Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”