Oprah Winfrey Sends Quinta Brunson Gigantic Bouquet of Flowers After Historic Emmy Win

Quinta Brunson is smelling the roses.

Oprah Winfrey gifted the 34-year-old with a gigantic bouquet of flowers nearly as tall as her following her historic Emmy win for Lead Actress in a Comedy series.

The “Abbott Elementary” creator shared a photo on Wednesday of herself standing on front of the bouquet while on set of her hit ABC show, which is currently filming season 3. The entire crew appeared to be staring in awe of the flowers as she posted for the pic.

“Thank you @Oprah for this small bouquet!” the actress and comedian wrote on Instagram alongside the two photos.

Quinta shared a second close-up shot of the massive bouquet, featuring pink and white roses along with white hydrangeas where her face is barely visible, blocking the 4-foot-11-inch actress.

Many of her famous friends and costars congratulated her on her win in the comments of the post including “Barbie” star America Ferrara, who wrote, “😂 Omg! And still not enough!”

Lisa Ann Walter, who stars on “Abbott Elementary” commented, “The smell is delicious. 🌹🌷🌹.”

Melanie Lynskey from “Yellowjackets” wrote, “The second picture 😂 I am so overjoyed for you and send you a hug that’s the same size as those flowers 💐 💖.”

On Sunday, Quinta made history as the second Black women to ever win the Emmy award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Isabel Sanford won the award in 1981 for the “The Jeffersons.”

Quinta’s friend Ayo Edebiri won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Bear.” Ayo became the third Black woman in history to win an Emmy in that category, with “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph being the second in 2023.

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Zuri Hall spoke to Ayo where she reflected on their friendship and on their historic Emmy wins.