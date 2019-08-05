Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth To Third Baby, Shares Story Of How Big Sisters Helped With Sweet Nickname

Jenna Bush Hager is now a mom of three!

The “Today” co-anchor and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child and first son on Friday, Aug. 2. — and the family couldn’t be more overjoyed with their newest addition. “Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager!” Jenna captioned a precious Instagram photo of the parents with the newborn. “Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter.”

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Henry Hager

The 37-year-old TV host also melted hearts with another snap of Hal meeting his two older sisters, Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6, and Poppy Louise, 3. “And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother,” the proud mama wrote.

“We weren’t exactly sure about the name,” Jenna explained when she called into “Today” to share the happy news Monday morning. “Then his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.'”

“My whole family came,” Jenna also shared. “My sister came the first day with donuts, which I don’t think you’re supposed to eat right after a C-section, but I went for it. And then Mila and Poppy came and picked him out in the nursery, and they’re just crazy about him. The girls are so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own.”

Jenna announced her third pregnancy on “Today” in April. “I’m only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets,” she revealed. They told the man behind me on the airplane, they told people at church. I’m very pregnant. I don’t know how I hid this.”

— Gabi Duncan