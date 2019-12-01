Jenna Bush Hager Honors George H.W. Bush On Anniversary of His Death: ‘We Miss You Gampy’

Jenna Bush Hager is keeping the memory of George H.W. Bush alive on the anniversary of his death.

The co-host of “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her late grandfather, which included a series of snaps with him and twin sister, Barbara Bush.

“One year yesterday, we lost our Gamps. He is gone but he left behind a family that loves each other — we talked yesterday about how much we love him and each other,” Jenna wrote. “He showed us that serving with humility is the best way to serve and that living with kindness and generosity of spirit is the best way to live.”

The proud mama of three also revealed the loving way her 6-year-old daughter, Mila, helped her cope with tough anniversary.

“We miss you Gampy, but as Mila said yesterday: don’t worry mama, he’s celebrating in heaven with Ganny,” Jenna added in the caption.

The 41st president died on Nov. 30, 2018, at the age of 94, just seven months after his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush died. The pair was married for 73 years until her death.

In the days following George H.W. Bush’s death, Jenna expressed how thankful she was that her two daughters, Mila and Poppy, 4, got to know their great-grandfather.

“What a gift that my girls got to know our Gampy,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “What an honor that we could name our Poppy after such a principled, humble, kind man who we all loved fiercely and who loved us back.”

And it’s been a big year of change for Jenna. The 38-year-old and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third kiddo, Hal, back in August. Jenna posted a sweet photo of their first Thanksgiving as a family of five on Instagram.

“How grateful I am!!!!” she captioned the adorable family pic.