Jenna Dewan Is Engaged To Steve Kazee: See Her Engagement Ring!

Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee!

The 39-year-old actress announced her engagement to Steve in a gorgeous Instagram post, where she’s leaning up to her love and giving him a kiss. She wrote alongside the photo, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart.”

In the photo, Jenna’s brand new sparkler is on full display – and it’s a stunner! The ring appears to be an oval solitaire diamond set on a gold band.

Their engagement news comes just five months after she and Steve announced they were expecting their first child together. The duo first began dating in fall 2018, and have not been shy about their love for each other, regularly posting sweet notes about each other on social media.

Kazee, who won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production Once, has been a permanent fixture on Jenna’s Instagram. The pair have also been excitedly awaiting the birth of their child together.

Earlier this week, Jenna shared a touching tribute to Steve on Valentine’s Day, after the two posed for some sultry fine art maternity photos.

“You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you. I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive❤️,” Jenna wrote alongside the photo.

Jenna is already a mom to daughter, Everly, 6, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

And the two seem to be happier than ever. Jenna told Access Hollywood in an interview in January, “I’m very happy,” and added that she was looking forward to expanding her family.