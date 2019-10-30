Jenna Dewan Pens Sweet Message To Boyfriend Steve Kazee For Birthday

Steve Kazee turned 44 today and Jenna Dewan is showering him with love!
The actress wrote a sweet message to her boyfriend on Instagram to celebrate the day. “The world became a better place the day you were born,” Jenna captioned a series of photos.
The world became a better place the day you were born…Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you❤️ Happy birthday @stevekazee! (You’re going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry)
“Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you,” she continued.
After wishing her beau a happy birthday, Jenna issued a joking apology for one of the photos. “You’re going to kill me for the last shot sorrrrry,” she said. But we’re sure glad she included the photo—a sweaty Steve flexing his bicep for the camera!
The happy couple recently announced that Jenna is pregnant with their first child together. She already has daughter Everly, 6, who she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.
Jenna isn’t the only one prone to cute Instagram messages. Steve posted an adorable message about his girlfriend when they announced their pregnancy to the world, saying “I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with.”
Well…the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding. Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine…her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.
He even mentioned his love for Jenna’s daughter, who he calls ‘Evie.’
“Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it,” Steve wrote in the post. “Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”
Congrats to the growing family, and happy birthday to Steve!