Jenna Dewan Shares ‘Happy’ Feelings After Divorce From Channing Tatum Gets Finalized

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their split in April of 2018, but their divorce was officially finalized on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. It seems the settlement is welcome news to the former couple, as Jenna posted an Instagram about how happy she is with her life the next day!

“Happy mom happy baby happy view happy job,” Jenna captioned a photo of herself smiling by the sea. The 38-year-old, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with Channing, is now also expecting a baby with her current beau, actor Steve Kazee. The two stepped out for the first time together last November, and announced their exciting pregnancy news this September.

The pregnancy may be one of the reasons Jenna and Channing were eager to finalize their divorce.

In fact, the former couple decided to bifurcate the status of their divorce in October, meaning that although they hadn’t agreed to all the terms of the settlement they were both single in the eyes of the law, according to The Blast. This revelation led fans to speculate that Jenna and Steve were gearing up for marriage!

WATCH: Jenna Dewan And Channing Tatum Agree To Legally Become Single (Reports)

Channing has also long since moved on, as reports came out that he was dating British singer Jessie J soon after the news of his separation from Jenna became public. The couple seem to be going strong for the last year and shared cute snaps of their date nights on Instagram!

Jenna recently opened up about her separation from Channing in a tell-all book “Gracefully You,” where she revealed she knew a separation was imminent when she realized “the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter.”

She also revealed that she found out about her former husband’s new romance with Jessie J via social media, writing, “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I was blindsided.”

Either way, it seems both Jenna and Channing have moved on and are living their best lives.