Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow & More Remember Late ‘Friends’ Star James Michael Tyler

The “Friends” family is mourning one of its own.

After the death of James Michael Tyler, who starred on the iconic sitcom as Central Perk barista Gunther, the stars of the hit NBC show are remembering their late costar. He died Sunday morning following a battle with prostate cancer, Access Hollywood has learned. He was 59.

Jennifer Aniston penned a touching tribute for the late actor alongside a clip from the series finale which featured the late actor confessing his love for Aniston.

“Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler,” she wrote on Instagram.

Courteney Cox also remembered James by sharing a photo of him from and wrote, “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you,” she wrote. “Rest In peace James. ♥️”

Lisa Kudrow shared the same photo as Courteney and wrote, “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all. #jamesmichealtyler.”



David Schwimmer thanked the late actor for his role on the show, writing on Instagram, “James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen. You will be missed, buddy. #JamesMichaelTyler.”

Matt LeBlanc shared two photos of James from “Friends” on Instagram, captioning the post with, “We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend.”

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC News, honoring the personal and professional legacy he sadly leaves behind.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” the tribute began, adding, “If you met him once you made a friend for life.”