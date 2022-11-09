Jennifer Aniston Gets Honest About Her ‘Challenging Road’ With IVF

Jennifer Aniston has been a victim to pregnancy speculation dozens of times but she’s revealing for the first time that she secretly experienced a “challenging road” with in-vitro fertilization.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” the 53-year-old actress told Allure in a new interview.

The ”Friends” star said that in her “late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s—” and the constant rumors weren’t easy for her. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she said to Allure.

She continued, “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today.”

Jennifer revealed that her journey to parenthood through IVF was unsuccessful saying that “the ship has sailed” but she has “zero regrets.”

But she’s finding joy in the new chapter of her life admitting that she’s “proud of my wrinkles and gray hair.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

Jennifer also reflected on the false assumptions circulating in media about why she didn’t have any children and about her failed relationships.

“God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”