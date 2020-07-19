Jennifer Aniston Shares Candid Photo Of Hospitalized Friend Battling COVID-19: ‘This Is Real’

Jennifer Aniston is urging fans to be there for each other.

The “Friends” star shared a candid photo of her friend in hospital battling coronavirus to raise awareness and promote action amid the ongoing global pandemic. “This is our friend Kevin,” she wrote. “Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is COVID. This is real.”

She continued, “We can’t be so naïve to think we can outrun this… if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

The 51-year-old actress also posted a picture of her and best friend Courteney Cox sporting matching face masks. “Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus,” she wrote. “Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. COVID effects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April,” she added. “Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has addressed the health crisis. She also spoke out in June to encourage her millions of followers to wear face coverings in public.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable,” she wrote. “But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.” ⠀

She added, “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this… BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.” ⠀

She concluded, “If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask… and encourage those around you to do the same.”

— Gabi Duncan