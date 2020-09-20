Jennifer Aniston Helps Jimmy Kimmel By Extinguishing Fire At 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmy Awards kicked off on Sunday night but this time around it was very different due to COVID-19 precautions.

Following Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue to an empty room of audience members, Jennifer Aniston was there in-person to read the nominees for the first category of the night, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series.

But before they announced the winner, Jimmy sprayed the envelope with Lysol before throwing it into a garbage pail and lighting it on fire.

The “Friends” alum was there on-hand with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, but the other papers quickly caught fire. As the began to announce the winner, neither celebrity noticed the flames growing bigger and bigger.

Someone off camera alerted them to the flames and Jennifer grabbed the extinguisher and put out the fire, potentially averting a bigger fire.

Following the mishap, Jimmy went on to announce Catherine O’Hara from “Schitt’s Creek” as the first winner of the night.

