Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Is All Grown Up At White House State Dinner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet was the belle of the ball at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The 17-year-old joined her mom at her first White House state dinner and looked stunning in a v-neck black dress. She accessorized the look with a low bun, clear glasses and dangle earrings.

Jennifer was also a vision in black, rocking a form-fitting boat neck dress with loose waves and stud earrings.

The mother-daughter duo wasn’t the only family pairing on Thursday night!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus walked arm-in-arm with her 25-year-old son Charlie Hall.

Other notable stars in attendance were John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana DeBose and Stephen Colbert.

Thursday night’s state dinner is the first for the Biden Administration.

-Emely Navarro