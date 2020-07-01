Jennifer Garner Gives Fan Breakup Advice In Sweet Instagram Message

Jennifer Garner is here for her fans, even in her comments section!

On Monday, the “Alias” actress posted a silly collage of herself showcasing 9 of her best quarantine outfits. She captioned the post, “Quarantine, but make it fashion. #lockdownfierce #DMtobookyourColonialZoom.”

The comments were flooded with responses praising the star’s sense of humor, but one message in particular seemingly stood out to Jennifer.

“I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind. It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell…my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel…like I will never find happiness or security,” user Shanyn Avila wrote.

“I find a sense of [calm] from seeing yours buts it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll…ever be there,” the commenter continued. “He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know.”

Jennifer was quick to reply to her fan in the comments with a wise and thoughtful message, writing, “Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry. Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind and heart with prayer/meditation/exercise/art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.”

Shanyn reacted to Jennifer’s kindness on her own blog, in a post titled “Thank you, Jennifer Garner and Friends.”

She reflected on Jen’s breakup with Ben Affleck and how it inspired her, writing, “Jennifer’s post was bright and pretty and fun. I recalled her marriage and its break up. Blazed across papers and the internet for all to read and misunderstand and yet here was this amazing woman. Posting cute photo of her quarantine pictures and I thought of all the wonderful things she was doing. Acting, her business, her donations, and her positive presence online. BUT most important to me was that she had survived and she was thriving.”

She says she was touched by Jennifer’s gesture, reflecting, “When I saw Jennifer Garner’s note to me, I was floored. To take a moment and share her kindness and well wishes and message of hope –. I was and continue to be GRATEFUL.”

— by Katcy Stephan