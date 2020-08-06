Jennifer Garner Has Beach Day With Bradley Cooper Amid Reported Breakup With Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper enjoyed some fun in the sun! The former “Alias” costars were spotted on a Malibu beach this Wednesday, according to photos published by TMZ.

The photos showed the actors spending quality time with Bradley’s three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. The “Silver Linings Playbook” star shares his daughter with ex Irina Shayk, who he split from in June 2019 after four years together.

As news of the costars’ chummy reunion spread online, reports began to surface that Jennifer and her boyfriend of two years recently called it quits. A report from In Touch Weekly claimed Jen and John Miller split amicably before Los Angeles began its coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

“They split up before L.A. went into lockdown. Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over,” a source reportedly told the outlet.

Interestingly, Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas were similarly spotted on a Malibu beach on Monday. The duo were pictured exchanging smooches as they hung out with fellow A-lister Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.

But as for any rumors of romance between Jen and Brad, the two may just be good friends—after all, they’ve supported each other through thick and thin since their “Alias” days back in the early 2000s! Back in 2018, Jennifer honored Bradley at the American Cinematheque Awards and absolutely gushed over her longtime friend.

“Those of us who knew him then celebrated his victories big and small. There is something about people who are the same in success and failure that makes us love them and tells us we know the very heart of them. I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper,” she said at the time.

“Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start. It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

