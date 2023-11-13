Chris Appleton Files To Divorce Lukas Gage 6 Months After Kim Kardashian Officiated Vegas Wedding

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are getting divorced.

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the celebrity hairstylist filed to end his marriage to the “White Lotus” star on Nov. 10.

The shocking news comes just six months after the couple tied the knot during an infamous Vegas wedding ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian, which played out on this week’s episode of the hit reality show “The Kardashians.”

According to the legal papers, Chris cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The pair said “I do” on April 22, and despite Kim’s encouragement to get a prenup, Chris and Lukas opted for a Postnuptial Agreement executed on May 3.

They were last spotted together in September during New York Fashion Week.

According to the filings, there are no community assets and both parties will pay attorney fees.

The former couple, who sparked dating rumors in February 2023, have not spoken out publicly about their breakup.

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Chris and Lukas for comment.