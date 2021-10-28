Jennifer Garner Looks Unrecognizable In Childhood Portrait With Her Sisters: ‘Garner Girls + Bangs = Lifelong Struggle’

Jennifer Garner is taking a trip down memory lane back to one of her and her sisters’ most adorable childhood moments!

On Thursday, the “Yes Day” actress shared an Instagram photo of her and her siblings, Melissa and Susannah, posing for a portrait around four decades ago.

The girls all rocked bold bangs and quilted outfits with bows, which Jennifer gently teased in her caption.

“Discussion points: 1. Garner girls + bangs = lifelong struggle,” she began.

Jennifer then pointed out her standout feature and Susannah’s questionable hairstyle, writing, “2. Ears. 3. Growing out a bowl cut is never easy.”

“4. When mom is in a quilting phase. Thank you. (♥️ I love my sisters ♥️),” she concluded.

Stars joined Jennifer in marveling over the childhood photograph.

“OMG,” Ina Garten wrote, adding three hearts.

“I love everything about this. So nostalgic for these patterns and styles,” Ione Skye added.

Ballet dancer James B. Whiteside took a more playful approach, teasing in the comment section, ” I love this episode of Westworld!!!”

Sara Foster, meanwhile, remarked over how much Jennifer’s son looks like the actress’ childhood self, simply writing, “Sam Affleck.”

Jennifer, Melissa and Susannah did eventually grow out of those hairstyles! Back in January, the “Alias” alum shared a photo of the trio all grown up.

“Melissa and Susannah, more dear to me with every passing year, I love you so. #GarnerGirls,” she captioned the photo in part.