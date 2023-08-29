Jennifer Garner Smiles Big In Adorable Kindergarten Throwback Photo: ‘Happy Back To School’

Say cheese! Jennifer Garner’s signature smile has proven to stand the test of time.

The actress, 51, gave her Instagram followers the ultimate blast from the past this week, sharing an adorable childhood photo to wish kids and parents well in the coming fall season.

“Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand embroidered jumper,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans marveled in the comment section how Jen’s ear-to-ear grin and dimples have remained exactly the same over the years. But one thing that has changed about her look? That priceless fringe bowl cut.

Jennifer went on to share another fun detail about her youthful ensemble.

“Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano. Congratulations, Mamas, and 😭😭 they’re so big xxxx,” she added.

Jennifer knows a thing or two when it comes to the emotional journey of watching one’s children grow up. The “Alias” alum is mom to three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck: daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 11.

She and Violet made headlines last December for their sweet outing to the White House, where they attended a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron.

Onlookers couldn’t help but notice the undeniable family resemblance, with Violet sporting her mom’s most famous lifelong features – dimples and all!