Jennifer Grey And Clark Gregg Divorcing After 19 Years Of Marriage

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg are divorcing after 19 years together.

The “Dirty Dancing” star, 60, announced the news on her Instagram account on Friday with an emotional post in which she said they are “both totally crying” over the news. Jennifer shared a photo where she and the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actor, 58, are embracing on what looks like a beach.

In the caption she wrote, “After 19 years together, we separated in january, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” Grey revealed. “We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. – jennifer & clark. p.s. totally crying as we post this.”

Clark shared the same photograph and caption on his own Instagram account.

The soon-to-be-exes got hitched in 2001 and are parents to actress, Stella Gregg. Stella, 18, also stars on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” alongside her dad.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg Through The Years

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg Through The Years View Gallery

Despite the parting of ways, the two continue to support each other on social media. For Farther’s Day, Jennifer paid tribute to the wonderful father that Clark is, writing, “happy father’s day @clarkgregg ❤️ i love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o’ time to make my dream come true. for continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn’t have done it without you. #fathersday.”

RELATED: Jennifer Grey Gushes Over Patrick Swayze

Clark also commemorated a special day alongside Jennifer, recently. The two celebrated their daughter’s high school graduation with a family photo.

“Have to beam on this one for a moment. Stella Gregg, you didn’t get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and zoom senior day. You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands. I love you,” Clark wrote next to the photo.

And Clark may have a new love already – he announced recently that he adopted a puppy named Lucy.

PHOTOS: Couples That Have Called It Quits During Quarantine