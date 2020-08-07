Jennifer Grey To Star In New ‘Dirty Dancing’ Movie 33 Years After Iconic Film (Report)

No one puts Baby in a corner—or in this case, Jennifer! Jennifer Grey is set to executive produce and star in a new version of the 1987 classic “Dirty Dancing,” according to a report from Deadline.

The 60-year-old actress portrayed Frances “Baby” Houseman in the original movie, a teenager on summer holiday with parents who falls for a dance teacher named Johnny Castle. Castle was portrayed by the late Patrick Swayze, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Jonathan Levine, director of “Warm Bodies” and “50/50” has also reportedly signed on to spearhead the film alongside Gillian Bohrer, Deadline revealed.

While details of the plot have yet to be released, Deadline reported that the film will satisfy fans’ nostalgic yearnings.

“And to reveal one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood, we’re pleased to confirm that Jennifer Grey will both executive produce and star in a new ‘Dirty Dancing’ movie for Lionsgate,” John Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, reportedly said on the company’s recent earnings call. “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history.”

Get ready to have the time of your life!