Jennifer Lawrence Brings Her Parents To ‘No Hard Feelings’ Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence wanted her family on hand to celebrate her latest movie!

The Oscar winner brought her mom and dad to the premiere of her new comedy “No Hard Feelings” in New York City this week, where the trio smiled together while posing for photos on the red carpet.

Jennifer stunned in a one-shouldered, white Dior gown while her beaming parents, Karen and Gary Lawrence, looked proud as they stood on either side of their famous daughter.

The A-lister has previously welcomed the pair to other high-profile Hollywood events including the 2013 Academy Awards, where she took home Best Actress honors for her work in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

In “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer plays a down-on-her-luck woman hired by a college student’s parents to help him break out of his shell before he leaves home.

The 32-year-old, who welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney last year, shared with Access Hollywood at the premiere what parenting message she has for any moms and dads who see the film.

“Try not to be a helicopter parent,” she told Access. “Try to let your kid be who they’re going to be and just love and support them.”

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Dior Gown At ‘No Hard Feelings’ Premiere View Gallery

Sounds like Jennifer learned from the best!

“No Hard Feelings” hits theaters exclusively on June 23.

— Erin Biglow