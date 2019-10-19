Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Are Married (Reports)

Jennifer Lawrence is officially off the market.

She tied the knot with Cooke Maroney on Oct. 19, 2019, according to multiple reports.

People reports that the “Hunger Games” star rocked a Dior gown on her big day.

The outlet also reports that there were 150 guests including JLaw’s pals Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen and Kris Jenner at the shindig that went down in Rhode Island.

The food sounds like it was fit for queen. TMZ previously reported that the menu includes smoked pork belly, pickled apple, five-year aged leg of beef with forager’s sauce, wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter as well as fire-baked sourdough bread pudding & s’mores!

The duo got engaged back in February and were first linked in June 2017.

While they are usually pretty lowkey about their relationship, the actress did speak out about her man in the “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully”

Congrats to the happy couple!