Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Expecting Their First Child Together (Report)

Jennifer Lawrence has a bun in the oven.

A rep for the “Hunger Games” alum confirmed to People on Wednesday that the star and her art gallery director husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Jennifer’s team for comment.

The couple, who are typically pretty private about their personal lives, was first linked to each other in 2018. They got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot in October 2019.

They had a pretty star-studded wedding too, with A-listers like Emma Stone, Adele and Kris Jenner reportedly in attendance at her reception.

JLaw has major love for her man.

The 31-year-old previously spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere for her film, “Dark Phoenix” back in June 2019, ahead of their wedding, and she said she couldn’t wait to get married.

“Thank you! (I’m) very excited,” she said, jokingly adding that he’s definitely the one because “he’s really hot.”

Prior to her relationship with Cooke, Jennifer dated her “Mother!” director Darren Aronofsky, but the two split in 2017. Prior to that, she had been in relationships with Chris Martin as well as Nicholas Hoult.

— Stephanie Swaim

