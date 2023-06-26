Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Being ‘Turned Down Immediately’ After ‘Twilight’ Audition

JLaw, where the hell have you been loca?

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about auditioning for “Twilight” and “immediately” being turned down for the role.

The Oscar winner spoke out on the “The Rewatchables” podcast recently, where she shared about her experience of trying out to play Bella Swan in the hit movie franchise.

“I auditioned for ‘Twilight.’ They turned me down immediately. I didn’t even get a callback,” she shared.

The role of Bella ended up going to Kristen Stewart, but the 32-year-old did go on to star in another hit franchise as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” Jennifer revealed she almost didn’t take on the role after seeing how big of a fandom “Twilight” had amassed.

“I almost didn’t do ‘Hunger Games’ because ‘Twilight’ had come out and that fandom had happened. When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after they offered it to me, I was just like, ‘I don’t know.’ It was so hard to explain to people, like, I don’t think you understand this level of fame.”

The A-list actress is currently showing off her comedy chops in her new film, “No Hard Feelings.” In the movie, she plays a woman hired by a college student’s parents to break him out of his shell before he leaves home.

“No Hard Feelings” is in theaters now.

— Stephanie Swaim