Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hung Out With Chip & Joanna Gaines In Waco & Fans Lost It

No “Fixer Upper” here! This foursome is pretty fab as is.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stopped in Waco, Texas, for an afternoon hang with former HGTV superstars Joanna and Chip Gaines on Saturday, and it’s safe to say fans got a double dose of #couplegoals.

After spying a group photo of the gang on Chip’s Instagram page, mind-blown followers flooded the comment section to gush over seeing the famous duos join forces.

However, the home renovation expert was pretty star-struck himself.

“What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people,” Chip joked in his caption, before throwing in a self-deprecating zinger. “Then there’s me, looking as usual.. disheveled.”

The 44-year-old may have felt a little out of his league, but JLo’s done her fair share of fangirling over him and his wife.

Jennifer is a longtime “Fixer Upper” superfan, and told Ellen DeGeneres in February that her obsession even inspired Alex to drop the ultimate anniversary surprise. A-Rod scored a FaceTime meeting with Joanna and brought an unsuspecting JLo in on the call, a move that seems to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Joanna was reportedly spotted visiting Jennifer and Alex’s new Malibu beach home in March for a potential remodeling project. Though Jen acknowledged on “Ellen” that Joanna typically keeps her projects in Waco, some kind of joint venture sounds like a no-brainer for the business-minded duos – and Alex apparently agrees.

“ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas,” the baseball legend captioned his own Insta snap, referencing both his company and the title of Chip’s bestselling book.

Whether the nature of their get-together was personal, professional or both, Jennifer is clearly still over the moon that it even happened at all.

“Best anniversary gift ever,” the “Medicine” singer wrote on Alex’s post.

— Erin Biglow