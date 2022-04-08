Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Engaged!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged!

JLo announced the happy news in a newsletter to her fans on Friday night, just days after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring earlier in the week.

In a message to fans, which Jennifer teased on Twitter, she shared the exciting news and also included a clip of herself admiring a huge, green diamond.

She teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter that same night. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…” JLo told her followers. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

Jennifer and Ben, aka Bennifer, rekindled their romance last year after going in different directions more than 18 years ago. The duo were previously engaged back in 2002 and were often referred to a “Bennifer.” They notably made headlines in JLo’s “Jenny From The Block” video where they packed on the PDA and after Ben popped the question with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston in November of 2022. The massive sparkler reportedly cost $2.5 million.

But the A-listers have been going strong since rekindling their romance last year. The pair were first rumored to be spending time together in April 2021, but solidified their love again in June 2021 with multiple outings together from the Hamptons to LA to Montana.

As for what’s different about their love now?

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” JLo told PEOPLE.

The “Wedding Planner” actress, 52, shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, 49, shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Congrats to the happy couple on their second engagement!

