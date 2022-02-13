Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Dancing At Super Bowl LVI

Now that’s the Super Bowl moment we needed!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday in their suite totally rocking out to the music as the game headed toward halftime. The “Marry Me” star was seen busting a move while her main squeeze bopped to the beat nearby. While neither JLo nor Ben were spotted wearing any sort of team colors, they were dressed aptly for the day!

JLo was rocking a set of gold shades with a white blouse and jeans. Meanwhile, Ben kept it casual in a navy sweater and jeans.

The superstar couple has had a few days! Earlier this week the duo stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer’s new Peacock movie, “Marry Me,” which dropped on the streamer on Friday. They packed on the PDA for the red carpet arrival, with Ben pulling Jen in for a sweet squeeze and a kiss on the forehead.

The A-listers have been going strong since rekindling their romance last year. The pair were first rumored to be spending time together in April 2021, but solidified their love again in June 2021 with multiple outings together from the Hamptons to LA to Montana.

It’s good to see the couple back together again – you know, for sports fans everywhere, so we can enjoy these moments at the Super Bowl!

