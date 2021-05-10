Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Vacation Together In Montana (Reports)

Is #Bennifer back? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly spending some extra time with each other following her breakup from Alex Rodriguez.

After they were spotted in Montana, a source told PEOPLE, “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Jen, 51, and Ben, 48, were previously engaged in 2002, infamously calling off their wedding with just days to spare in 2003. They officially called it quits in 2004.

The former couple is said to have spent time together at Jennifer’s Los Angeles home in late April, and according to Page Six, Ben was photographed leaving in a white Escalade that belongs to Jen. They both participated in “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” but weren’t seen together at the event.

Just days before her breakup with ARod, Ben gushed about her to InStyle as part of her cover story. “I don’t know whether people know it or not, but the most impressive thing about her (and that is a long list) was her extraordinary work ethic,” he said.

“She had this humility coupled with the basic assumption that not only did you have to work incredibly hard to succeed, you had to then push yourself even further,” Ben continued. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business.”

“She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves,” he added.

