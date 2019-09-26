Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Team Up For Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020! The latin superstars announced the massive news on social media, with JLo sharing to her fans that she’s “so excited.”

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this,” Shakira wrote. “So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLLIV.”

JLo quickly commented that Shakira was going to set the world on fire!

The pair will perform at Super Bowl LLIV in Miami on February 2.

