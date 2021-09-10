Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Red Carpet Debut As Bennifer 2.0 At ‘Last Duel’ Premiere In Venice

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their highest-profile public appearance yet since rekindling their red-hot romance earlier this year.

The couple stunned while arriving hand-in-hand for “The Last Duel” premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. Jennifer wowed in a bridal-esque white gown by Georges Hobeika that featured a plunging, bejweled neckline. She paired her look with Cartier jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes. For his part, Ben looked dapper in a classic tux and bow tie.

The couple beamed while waving and sharing kisses in front of the camera. The event marked their red carpet debut as Bennifer 2.0 and they couldn’t have looked happier about the new milestone in their on-again relationship.

Though Jen and Ben’s latest outing totally stole the spotlight, they had already been turning heads in Venice. Hours earlier, the superstar joined her Oscar winner beau and his “Last Duel” co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer at the film’s photocall. The 52-year-old arrived by water taxi in a black-and-white pinstripe top and a matching A-line skirt by Dior, which showed off her signature toned abs!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look So In Love Making Red Carpet Debut In Venice View Gallery

Jennifer and Ben, 49, were previously engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits just days before their wedding. Nearly 20 years later, these two have proven once again that it’s never too late for true love!

— Erin Biglow