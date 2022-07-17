Jennifer Lopez  & Ben Affleck Marry 3 Months After Announcing Second Engagement (Report)

They do! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly tied the knot.

According to court records obtained by NBC News, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nev., over the weekend. Clark County rules state that couples have up to one year to make their unions legal once the license is issued, but TMZ reports that a source says they went through with the ceremony in Las Vegas and are now officially husband and wife.

Access Hollywood has reached out to both A-listers’ reps for comment.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romance Then & Now View Gallery

The happy news comes three months after Jennifer announced that she and her on-again beau were engaged for a second time. In a video for her fan newsletter On The JLo, the superstar beamed while showing off the green diamond sparkler Ben gave her.

Bennifer met and fell in love two decades ago while shooting their movie “Gigli” but called off their first wedding in 2003, just days before they were set to walk down the aisle.

They rekindled their romance last spring and went Instagram official that summer in a kissing photo Jennifer posted in honor of her 52nd birthday.

This marks Jennifer’s fourth marriage and Ben’s second. The “Hustlers” star was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and fellow music icon Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins. She later broke off an engagement with Alex Rodriguez prior to reconnecting with Ben.

The “Argo” director and ex-wife Jennifer Garner separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage; they share three children.

Congrats to the happy newlyweds!

— Erin Biglow