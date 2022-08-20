Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Say ‘I Do’ Again In Wedding Celebration In Georgia (Reports)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pronounced husband and wife – again!

The “On My Way” songstress and “The Last Duel” actor married in front of family and friends in a ceremony at Ben’s Georgia estate on Saturday, according to multiple outlets.

“The ceremony is over, and it ended with a kiss,” a source told E! News.

For the occasion, the couple’s guests wore all white, matching the event’s florals and décor, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Their ceremony wraps amid an exciting three days of celebration at Ben’s Riceboro, Ga., property. The couple threw a rehearsal dinner on Friday night and will host a barbecue on Sunday, per Page Six.

Their Saturday night reception is reportedly expected to include live music and a firework display.

Jen and Ben’s special day comes one month after the couple first tied the knot in Las Vegas.

In a message to fans on her newsletter “On the JLo,” the “Hustlers” star called the Sin City ceremony “the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

“[It was] one we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” she added in part.