Marc Anthony Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend For Billboard Latin Music Awards

Marc Anthony has a new lady in his life.

The 53-year-old singer brought his new girlfriend Madu Nicola as his date for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards where the couple made their red carpet debut.

The couple were even spotted sharing a kiss on the carpet for the cameras but neither have confirmed or commented about their relationship.

Marc’s new girlfriend’s identity was discovered on makeup artist Jamie Harper’s Instagram Stories after she shared a story from Madu’s account which is private.

Marc, who performed at the award show, was married to model Shannon De Lima until they divorced in February 2017. He also shares two kids with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

But there’s no bad blood between the exes.

Back in April, Marc opened spoke to InStyle for their May issue about JLo and revealed what he really thinks of her.

“The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, “You just don’t see it yet.” Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it,” he told the magazine.

Adding, “She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”



