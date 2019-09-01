Jennifer Lopez Called Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Ask Her The Secret To A Happy Marriage

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for her fourth marriage to Alexander Rodriguez but this time around she’s looking to Ruth Bader Ginsburg for advice.

The Supreme Court Justice shared the story while speaking at the 2019 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. The 86-year-old said the pop star called her and they met at her chambers for visit.

In a video clip posted by, “The Hill” RBG explained, “She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage,” Ginsburg said. “But now A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world.”

Ginsburg was married her husband Marty for more than 50 years before he died of cancer in 2010. She has spoken openly in the past about him being a supportive husband throughout her trailblazing career.

What was the secret that she shared with J.Lo? Ginsburg told a story about her own mother’s advice to her on her wedding day, “It helps sometimes to be a little deaf.”