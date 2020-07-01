Jennifer Lopez Challenges Alex Rodriguez To An Epic Dance Challenge And ARod Has Some Sweet Dad Moves!

The couple that dances together, stays together! Jennifer Lopez challenged fiancé Alex Rodriguez to a silly dance off, and he delivered in a big way!

In a video posted to her Instagram, the “Hustlers” star performed a high-energy routine to her hit “Dance Again,” while the former baseball player did his best to keep up with her moves!

JLo rocked a white sweatsuit with a cropped top that showed off her impressively chiseled abs, while ARod kept it simple in all-black workout clothing.

Jennifer captioned the video, “How could I not challenge @arod to the #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge 😂😂😂. Machos got moves!!!! 💋💯👏🏽”

This isn’t the first time Alex Rodriguez has busted out some dance moves—last month, he shook his groove thing while Jennifer sang her hit song “Booty.”

The couple has been spending lots of quality time together during quarantine, most recently delivering an inspiring message for the Class of 2020.

“You are summoned now to a higher calling than just going to college or getting a job,” Jennifer said as she sat beside Alex in the video. “You are summoned to create a better world. Our future depends on it. And you can’t effect change by just hoping for it. You have to get involved.”

— by Katcy Stephan