Jennifer Lopez Details Inspiration Behind Her Cinematic Original ‘This Is Me…Now’

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a cinematic and musical achievement!

The music superstar is set to release her new cinematic original “This Is Me…Now,” which coincides with the release of her new album of the same name.

At the premiere, Jennifer told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall how the inspiration for the project stemmed from her reflections on the last two decades of her life since releasing her 2002 album “This Is Me…Then.”

“It was funny to go in the studio and make this album, and then kind of like reflect over the last 20 years, since I made ‘This Is Me…Then,’ to making ‘This Is Me…Now.’ When I did that, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a lot of things that happened that helped me get to this point in my life,” she said.

“I think, you know, people think that this is a story about Ben and I, and kind of this fairytale, and it’s not,” she went on to clarify. “It’s not. It’s really the story of kind of like a hopeless romantic and her journey through life and the search for love and what it’s all about. And I think a lot of us are that person.”

“I think that’s why I felt kind of compelled to do something like this, which I wouldn’t normally do, and haven’t really done,” the songstress added. “I’ve always kept my private life very private. Nobody really ever knew what went on in my life. I always put my best foot forward, being in show business. But, I really felt like there was a bigger idea here to share about ‘This Is Me…Now’ and embracing yourself, and that includes all of the messy parts, too.”

Jennifer’s “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” cinematic original drops Feb. 16 on Prime Video, and you can hear the full accompanying album starting the same day.